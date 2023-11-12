OMG! Animal: Tripti Dimri opens up on her parent's reactions to intimate scenes in the film; Says ‘My parents got a little taken aback’

MUMBAI: Triptii Dimri revealed that her parents were "astonished" to see her intimate scenes in Animal. The actress's role in the Ranbir Kapoor film Animal helped her become more well-known. Her acting in the film has earned her the title of "national crush," and her bold, intimate scenes with Ranbir have also drawn attention. Triptii disclosed in a recent interview that her parents saw the movie and were taken aback by the intimate scenes. They needed some time to fully understand it, she said.

Speaking with popular news portal, Triptii said, “My parents got a little taken aback. (They said) ‘We have never seen something like this in films and you have done it.’ It took them time to get over that scene. They were very sweet to me though. They were like, ‘You shouldn’t have done that but it’s okay. As parents, we will obviously feel this.’”

She added, “I told them I am not doing anything wrong. It’s my job and as long as I am comfortable and safe, I don’t see any problem in that. I am an actor and I have to be 100 percent honest with the character that I play and I did that.”

Triptii has previously openly discussed the scene's filming. She disclosed that on the day of filming, only five individuals were allowed on the set. She further mentioned that during the scene's filming, Ranbir kept asking her how she was feeling.

She was quoted by popular new portal, “Luckily, in my case, I’ve been dealing with whether I was doing the rape scene in Bulbull (her 2020 Netflix film) or this one, they kept asking me if I am okay. They also ensured that there were no more than five people, including the director, the DOP, and the actors during the scene. Nobody else was allowed on set, all the monitors were shut, and they were like, ‘this is the scene we are doing. If at any point you feel you’re uncomfortable, let us know. We’ll go at your pace. Every five minutes, Ranbir Kapoor was checking up on me and asking, ‘Are you okay, are you comfortable?’ I think these things really matter. People are sensitive to these things.”

The publication of Animal has led to a sharp increase in Triptii's popularity. The actress's fan base has significantly increased since the movie's premiere. In the past four days, Triptii Dimri's follower count has surged by 320 percent. The actress currently has 2.7 million followers, up from 6 lakh as of last month. Well-known celebrities who follow Triptii include Kusha Kapila, Navya Nanda, and Alia Bhatt.

Credit- News 18