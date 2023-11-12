OMG! Animal: Tripti Dimri opens up on her parent's reactions to intimate scenes in the film; Says ‘My parents got a little taken aback’

Triptii Dimri’s acting in the film has earned her the title of "national crush," and her bold, intimate scenes with Ranbir have also drawn attention. Triptii disclosed in a recent interview that her parents saw the movie and were taken aback by the intimate scenes.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 11:25
movie_image: 
Tripti

MUMBAI: Triptii Dimri revealed that her parents were "astonished" to see her intimate scenes in Animal. The actress's role in the Ranbir Kapoor film Animal helped her become more well-known. Her acting in the film has earned her the title of "national crush," and her bold, intimate scenes with Ranbir have also drawn attention. Triptii disclosed in a recent interview that her parents saw the movie and were taken aback by the intimate scenes. They needed some time to fully understand it, she said.

Also read: Wow! Tripti Dimri talks about working with Rashmika Mandanna in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, 'She made me feel welcomed...'

Speaking with popular news portal, Triptii said, “My parents got a little taken aback. (They said) ‘We have never seen something like this in films and you have done it.’ It took them time to get over that scene. They were very sweet to me though. They were like, ‘You shouldn’t have done that but it’s okay. As parents, we will obviously feel this.’”

She added, “I told them I am not doing anything wrong. It’s my job and as long as I am comfortable and safe, I don’t see any problem in that. I am an actor and I have to be 100 percent honest with the character that I play and I did that.”

Triptii has previously openly discussed the scene's filming. She disclosed that on the day of filming, only five individuals were allowed on the set. She further mentioned that during the scene's filming, Ranbir kept asking her how she was feeling.

She was quoted by popular new portal, “Luckily, in my case, I’ve been dealing with whether I was doing the rape scene in Bulbull (her 2020 Netflix film) or this one, they kept asking me if I am okay. They also ensured that there were no more than five people, including the director, the DOP, and the actors during the scene. Nobody else was allowed on set, all the monitors were shut, and they were like, ‘this is the scene we are doing. If at any point you feel you’re uncomfortable, let us know. We’ll go at your pace. Every five minutes, Ranbir Kapoor was checking up on me and asking, ‘Are you okay, are you comfortable?’ I think these things really matter. People are sensitive to these things.”

The publication of Animal has led to a sharp increase in Triptii's popularity. The actress's fan base has significantly increased since the movie's premiere. In the past four days, Triptii Dimri's follower count has surged by 320 percent. The actress currently has 2.7 million followers, up from 6 lakh as of last month. Well-known celebrities who follow Triptii include Kusha Kapila, Navya Nanda, and Alia Bhatt.

Also read: Do you know! Animal actress Tripti Dimri was rumored to be in a relationship with Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh, here are the pictures

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- News 18

Animal animal review ANIMAL COLLECTION Ranbir Kapoor Rashmika Mandanna Bobby Deol Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 11:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Interesting! Anushka Sharma reveals how she managed to keep her wedding to Virat Kohli a secret, Read on to know what she said
MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for one of the most stunning and loved celeb couples...
Trolled! Vidyut Jammwal gets brutally trolled for new n*de photoshoot, here are the comments
MUMBAI: Actor Vidyut Jammwal is indeed one of the popular names in acting space, the actor with acting and action has...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Dhaval promises Amrish that he will divorce Natasha
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Jhanak: Oh No! Tejas threatens to destroy the life of one helping Jhanak, Anirudh asks her to come with him
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
OMG! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday break up? Amidst dating rumors the actress shares tips on moving on
MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday seem to be the hottest couple in town. Their various appearances and their...
Wow! Neha Bagga radiates Pahadi wedding vibes in a red salwar suit, Adorning coconut-shell kaleeras, and a huge Nath; Check out PICs here!
MUMBAI: Neha Bagga, a television actress, appeared in numerous dramas, including Piya Rangrez, Rab Se Sona Ishq, Bani-...
Recent Stories
Anushka
Interesting! Anushka Sharma reveals how she managed to keep her wedding to Virat Kohli a secret, Read on to know what she said
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anushka
Interesting! Anushka Sharma reveals how she managed to keep her wedding to Virat Kohli a secret, Read on to know what she said
Vidyut
Trolled! Vidyut Jammwal gets brutally trolled for new n*de photoshoot, here are the comments
Aditya
OMG! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday break up? Amidst dating rumors the actress shares tips on moving on
Ronit
OMG! Ronit Roy opens up on selling his cars to pay staff during the COVID-19 pandemic; Says ‘Akshay Kumar, Karan, Amitabh Bachchan sir, not only stayed but without services, they paid’
Nikkii
Hawwt! These pictures of actress Nikkii Galrani are too hot to handle
Dunki
Wow! Dunki drop 5, a romantic song to be out soon, check out the teaser