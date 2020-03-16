OMG! Anurag Kashyap says no artist in Gangs of Wasseypur earned good money; details inside

MUMBAI: Anurag Kashyap is one of the most popular filmmakers. He is known for myriad films. His latest film to release is Dobaaraa. Starring Taapsee Pannu, it hit the theatres on August 19.

One of the films he is known for is Gangs of Wasseypur, however, he has revealed that no actor in Gangs of Wasseypur earned good money. In his recent interview, the filmmaker said Viacom 18 Motion pictures, who served as the distributor, for considering it loss-making films.

While interacting with YouTuber Tanmay Bhat, Anurag said, “There are many stories but I am angry about something there. For Viacom (distributor Viacom 18 Motion Pictures), it is still a loss-making film for Viacom. I used goodwill of my entire lifetime in that picture, but that holds no value. And we know how much the film has earned. But then they say we have not earned that money, Colors has earned it. But then who owns Colors? Viacom sold the film to their own company Colors and said Colors is earning the money. This is a case of insider trading.”

He added, “No actor in that film earned good money. Richa Chadha got 2 lakh, Huma Qureshi got 75,000, and someone else got 50,000. People got those kinds of money. You got a good movie in less money, but when it made money then you should pay people for it.”

For the uninitiated, Gangs of Wasseypur featured Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Reema Sen, Piyush Mishra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vineet Kumar Singh, Anurita Jha, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vipin Sharma, Jameel Khan, and Yashpal Sharma, Richa and Huma.

