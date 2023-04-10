OMG! AR Rahman sues the Surgeons Association for Rs 10 Crores, demands unconditional apology

MUMBAI: In the Indian music industry, if there is one name that can be undoubtedly called a musical maestro and a genius, it has to be AR Rahman. Not just nationally, but his music has been recognised internationally too as he is a recipient of two Oscars and two Grammys. His music can touch the soul of even the coldest of human beings, such is its power. However Rahman is now making headlines for a different reason.

After the recent Chennai concert fiasco, Rahman is back making headlines as he has slapped a Rs 10 Crores defamation case against the Surgeons Association in response to their complaint against him. ASICON filed a case against A R Rahman who is most often called the ‘Mozart Of Madras’ that he had received Rs 28 Lakhs for a concert that never took place.

AR Rahman’s legal team has now responded to these accusations by issuing a formal notice that asked the Surgeons Association to take back their complaint within the next 3 days. Rahman has refuted all the accusations made against him also adding that third parties might be involved in this which he has no idea about.

Rahman also additionally demanded an unconditional apology from them for damaging his reputation and the notice clearly states that if they fail to comply with the demands, Rahman will be forced to initiate criminal and legal proceedings against them.

Recently the Highway composer had a concert in Chennai on 10th September and fans were furious as the management at the event was terrible and many could not even enter the premises despite having expensive tickets, due to the lack of space and a stampede-like situation. The show’s team has come under the scanner for horrible management.

A.R Rahman has composed brilliant songs for films like Bombay, Roja, Jodhaa Akbar, Highway, Ghajini, Rockstar and many more.

Credit-FreePressJournal

