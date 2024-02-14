OMG! Arbaaz Khan’s wife Sshura Khan recalls the ‘frustrating’ experience of her Instagram account being hacked

The Dabangg actor surprised everyone after he announced his wedding to celebrity make-up artist Sshura Khan. The latter has now shared her experience of her Instagram account being hacked.
Sshura Khan

MUMBAI: Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan have been in the news lately for their wedding. The Dabangg actor surprised everyone after he announced his wedding to celebrity make-up artist Sshura Khan. The latter has now shared her experience of her Instagram account being hacked.

Khan wrote on her Insta story, “Hello everyone. Last week my Instagram account got compromised and it was extremely frustrating that it got hacked but with the help of Instagram and Facebook and my dear friend Shelly Bhutra, I got it retrieved. Would like to thank them all for their support. Feels good to be back. Much love. Sshura Khan.”

Sshura and Arbaaz got married on 24th December in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai. This is Sshura’s first wedding while a second for Arbaaz as he was previously married to Malaika Arora and the duo have a son Arhaan together.

Sshura recently celebrated her birthday, and Arbaaz took this opportunity to show the world what she means to him. Sharing an adorable picture and captioned it, “Happiest birthday my love Shura Nobody makes me smile the way you do. You light up my life. I look forward to growing old with you , oops older  actually very very old  when the universe brought us together it was the best thing that’s ever happened to me. From the first date I knew I was going to spend the rest of my life with you. You continue to amaze me with your beauty and kindness. Every day I’m reminded that saying “ Qubool Hai “ to you were the best words to ever come out of my mouth. Love you to the moon and back.”

