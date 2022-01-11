OMG! Ayushmann Khurrana has bought a new apartment in Mumbai for a whopping price, READ MORE

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently getting some amazing response from the fans for his recently released movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui which also had Vaani Kapoor along with him.

With the choice of his movies and characters the actor is setting the box office on fire and ruling the hearts of the fans all across the globe. No doubt we have seen the success of the actor Ayushmann Khurrana right from his Roadies days.

And now a recent report reveals that the actor has bought a new apartment in Mumbai for a whopping price. As per the Money Control report, Ayushmann Khurrana has bought a new apartment in Mumbai for a whopping Rs 19 crore from Windsor Realty Pvt Ltd. His new abode has a total size of 4,027 sq ft with a parking space for four cars. The actor has got the custody of two apartments located on the 20th floor of Windsor Grande Residences in Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West. The actor is now planning to shift to the new house with his wife Tahira Kashyap and the kids soon.

