OMG! Bob Biswas actor Abhishek Bachchan has a befitting reply for TROLLS who target daughter Aaradhya; WARNS 'My daughter is out of bounds'

MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan has always been an object of criticism since his debut movie in Bollywood, Refugee, but in the age of social media it has gotten far worse, with the critics taking on the form of trolls, and the criticism taking on the form of vitriolic trolling.

Now, in an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife, Abhishek Bachchan took to giving a befitting reply to the trolls like a boss, giving it back to them in his inimitable calm demeanor, and especially, those who target daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Abhishek said in the interview that he is fair game and that if paying audiences find fault with his acting, then he must improve. He also jokingly stated that he agrees with trolls who say that if it weren't for his illustrious father, Amitabh Bachchan, he wouldn't be in the film industry. “If it weren’t for my parents, I wouldn’t be born, that’s how biology works,” he said.

Abhishek is routinely asked why he responds to trolls. Abhishek says it is healthy to not take yourself too seriously.

The series Bob Biswas is a spin-off of the 2012 thriller Kahaani, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starring Vidya Balan. In the original film, Saswata Chatterjee played the role of a hitman. Chitrangda Singh also appears in the spin-off, directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh.

On the professional front, Abhishek has some interesting films in the pipeline. He will be seen sharing the frame with Yami Gautam in ‘Dasvi’.

Junior Bachchan essays the role of an uneducated politician in this social drama which is directed by Tushar Jalota.

Apart from this, Abhishek is also reportedly working on the Hindi remake of Tamil hit ‘Oththa Seruppu Size 7’.

Good on you Abhishek, slay them trolls!

