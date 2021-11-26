Revealed! Abhishek Bachchan breaks his SILENCE on replacing Saswata Chatterjee in 'Bob Biswas'

MUMBAI: Sujoy Ghosh turns producer for his daughter's debut directorial film 'Bob Biswas' which is a spinoff of his own 2012 film. Abhishek Bachchan plays the titular contract killer role in this film.

The makers of the film have been facing the flak since the trailer release as to why Saswata Chatterjee was not offered the lead character in the upcoming film. Now, Abhishek Bachchan has finally broken his silence on replacing the Bengali actor that would put all such questions to rest.

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife.com, the 'Bluffmaster' actor has revealed that he was offered the role of Bob Biswas years back by Sujoy Ghosh.

"Many years ago, Sujoy had spoken to me about a contract killer and policeman and I want you to play the contract killer. But, I had to shoot for Bol Bachchan in 2-3 months and couldn't do it', he said.

"So, he said that he'll make another movie and he made Kahaani and that contract killer was Bob Biswas. Now, I didn't know that, but he told me much later that he had approached me for that role.", he added.

Bob Biswas - the contract killer character was introduced by Sujoy Ghosh in his highly successful thriller film 'Kahaani' in 2012. Popular Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee essayed the 8-minute role that was loved by the audience.

Abhishek even asked the people to not judge the film before seeing it. He said that when Sujoy wrote 'Bob Biswas', the filmmaker was sure that he wanted a re-interpretation of the character and thus, offered the film to Diya Ghosh, her daughter who could bring a fresh perspective to Bob Biswas and his story.

The actor added "You have to allow a person to have the freedom of choice of their own creativity. And she (Diya) saw Bob in me. Before passing judgments, why not see the movie first, then decide. If the movie hasn't been made well, then 10,000 such allegations are justified and we will have to accept it. You see the film, then decide.”

It will be interesting to see Abhishek's own flavour to the loved character and fans' reaction to it post the film release. 'Bob Biswas' starts streaming on Zee5 on 3rd December.

