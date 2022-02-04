OMG! "Body To Banaa Li Abhi Don 3 bhi banaa lo" fans react to the latest post of Farhan Akhtar as they wait for Don 3

MUMBAI: Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is no doubt one of the finest talents we have in the acting industry. Over time we have seen some amazing contributions of the actor in the film industry and getting all the love from the fans.

How can we forget the acting performances delivered by the actor in the movies like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and recently released movie Toofan.

Recently the actor took to his social media handle and dropped some behind the scenes pictures from his movie Toofan, where the actor is flaunting his muscles. No doubt it was a treat to watch the actor in the movie where his physique was the talk of the town.

ALSO READ – (FLASHBACK! When Milkha Singh gave Farhan Akhtar his SPECIAL SHOES)

These pictures of the actor has invited some great comments all across the social media where the fans are complementing the body of the actor Farhan Akhtar.

These pictures and the post have also attracted few comments where the fans are saying that they are eagerly waiting for the movie Don 3.

As we can see these comments which are coming from these says that they are eagerly waiting for the movie Don 3. Indeed it has been a long time since Don 2 was released and the fans are eagerly waiting for the comeback of Shahrukh Khan and the movie Don 3.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Wow! Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza to star in the coming comedy movie mister mummy, here is the first look)