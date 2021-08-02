FLASHBACK! When Milkha Singh gave Farhan Akhtar his SPECIAL SHOES

MUMBAI: Based on the life of Milkha Singh, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a biographical sports drama film. The 2013 film won over the hearts of the audience for its remarkable narration.

Also known as The Flying Sikh, Milkha Singh was a track and field sprinter. His contribution to the field of sports is immense. He was a Commonwealth Champion and ×2 400m Asian champion and an Olympian.

The Padma Shri awardee and his daughter, Sonia Sanwalka, co-wrote his autobiography, titled The Race of My Life, and the same inspired the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar portrayed the titular role and mesmerized everyone with his performance.

It is not an easy job to step into the shoes of a world-famous sports star, but Farhan Akhtar left no stone unturned to justify the character. He trained hard to become ‘Milkha Singh’ and he passed with flying colours. His performance garnered appreciation from all corners.

Milkha Singh was impressed by Farhan Akhtar’s performance. Now, here comes an interesting fact revolving around the duo.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Krunal and Hardik Pandya to move into a LUXURIOUS apartment and share residential address with this popular Bollywood couple

Well, did you know that Milkha Singh was so touched by Farhan Akhtar’s work that he gave him his shoes that he wore during Rome Olympics? Yes, you read that right! For the uninitiated, Rome Olympics held a special place in Milkha Singh's sports career.

What do you think of Milkha Singh’s kind gesture? Hit the comment section.

The film did extremely well at the box office. In fact, it went on to become one of the best Bollywood movies to have released till date. Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh played the role of Milkha Singh's coach while Sonam K Ahuja played the role of his love interest. Other actors who played pivotal roles in the film include Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Art Malik, Prakash Raj, among others.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Wow! When these Indian athletes made Olympic symbol a part of their fashion game

CREDIT: TIMESNOWNEWS