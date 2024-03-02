OMG! Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar recalls the moment when groped in public at a very young age; Says ‘I remember the poking and the pinching

MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is getting ready for the release of her new crime thriller Bhakshak after an amazing 2023 in which she starred in four films (Bheed, Afwaah, Thank You for Coming, and The Lady Killer), the first three of which were well-received. Bhakshak, directed by Pulkit, will debut on Netflix on February 9.

In a recent conversation with a popular news portal, Pednekar talked candidly about a horrific event that occurred while she was just 14 years old. Bhumi revealed that she was touched improperly by a stranger in a crowd, and she is still traumatized by the experience.

“I remember this very very clearly. In Bandra, fairs used to happen back then. I was a teenager, probably 14, and was with my family. I knew what was happening… it’s not like I was unaware. I was walking and somebody kept pinching my a*s. Though I looked back, I couldn’t understand who did it because it was very crowded. Somebody tried touching me inappropriately again and again and I was getting paranoid. Though I was with my family, there also was a whole bunch of kids from my building as well. But I didn’t say anything at that time because I was thrown off by what had happened,” she recalled.

“I still remember how that felt. I remember the poking and the pinching. It’s like your body remembers… these are traumas that you can’t get over,” she mentioned.

“Many a time, you won’t even understand who did it because you are in the midst of a crowd. I have friends who have been flashed, right outside school itself. When we were in school, there was an autorickshaw driver in Juhu. This wasn’t right outside the school but around that area. We used to walk back home during that time. He would ‘do his business’ (in front of us). This is a sickness. How do you reach that stage of such heightened emotion that you think this is normal? A lot of it comes from education,” she added.

“(When facing such incidents) At that moment, you are so paralysed and traumatised, you just don’t know what to do… You feel so violated,” Bhumi shared. She will be seen as a journalist working to protect girls from sexual abuse in the upcoming movie Bhakshak.

Credit- The Indian Express

