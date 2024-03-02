OMG! Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar recalls the moment when groped in public at a very young age; Says ‘I remember the poking and the pinching

In a recent conversation with a popular news portal, Pednekar talked candidly about a horrific event that occurred while she was just 14 years old. Bhumi revealed that she was touched improperly by a stranger in a crowd, and she is still traumatized by the experience.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 20:38
movie_image: 
Bhumi Pednekar

MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is getting ready for the release of her new crime thriller Bhakshak after an amazing 2023 in which she starred in four films (Bheed, Afwaah, Thank You for Coming, and The Lady Killer), the first three of which were well-received. Bhakshak, directed by Pulkit, will debut on Netflix on February 9.

Also read: Trolled! Netizens are not happy with Bhumi Pednekar’s recent video; they say, “Ye camera ka angle kya soch kar rakha hai”

In a recent conversation with a popular news portal, Pednekar talked candidly about a horrific event that occurred while she was just 14 years old. Bhumi revealed that she was touched improperly by a stranger in a crowd, and she is still traumatized by the experience.

“I remember this very very clearly. In Bandra, fairs used to happen back then. I was a teenager, probably 14, and was with my family. I knew what was happening… it’s not like I was unaware. I was walking and somebody kept pinching my a*s. Though I looked back, I couldn’t understand who did it because it was very crowded. Somebody tried touching me inappropriately again and again and I was getting paranoid. Though I was with my family, there also was a whole bunch of kids from my building as well. But I didn’t say anything at that time because I was thrown off by what had happened,” she recalled.

“I still remember how that felt. I remember the poking and the pinching. It’s like your body remembers… these are traumas that you can’t get over,” she mentioned.

“Many a time, you won’t even understand who did it because you are in the midst of a crowd. I have friends who have been flashed, right outside school itself. When we were in school, there was an autorickshaw driver in Juhu. This wasn’t right outside the school but around that area. We used to walk back home during that time. He would ‘do his business’ (in front of us). This is a sickness. How do you reach that stage of such heightened emotion that you think this is normal? A lot of it comes from education,” she added.

“(When facing such incidents) At that moment, you are so paralysed and traumatised, you just don’t know what to do… You feel so violated,” Bhumi shared. She will be seen as a journalist working to protect girls from sexual abuse in the upcoming movie Bhakshak.

Also read: ‘Don’t think I would be anyone today without taking risks!’ : Bhumi Pednekar

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- The Indian Express
 

Bhumi Pednekar Bheed Afwaah Bhakshak The Lady Killer Meri Patni Ka Remake Raksha Bandhan Badhaai Do Movie News Dolly Singh Shibani Bedi Shehnaaz Gill Natasha Rastogi Kusha Kapila Dolly Ahluwalia TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 20:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Surekha warns Savi to leave the house or go to college
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
What! Vijay Confirms Thalapathy 69 as His Last Film After Launching Political Party
MUMBAI : In a significant move, actor Vijay has not only unveiled his political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK),...
Indian Idol Season 14 : Wow! Piyush Panwar does something special for special guest Kriti Sanon; Anjana Padmanabhan stumps Shahid Kapoor with her performance
MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on...
Woah! Karan Singh Grover shares insightful parenting tips received from Hrithik Roshan during the Fighter shoot; Says ‘There was a multi-dimensional bond with him’
MUMBAI : Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor starred in director Siddharth Anand's newly released movie...
Wow! Kriti Sanon reflects on her collaborative experience with Dharmendra in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya; Says ‘The way he meets you, he places his hand on your head’
MUMBAI : Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, a romantic drama film, is the actor Kriti Sanon's upcoming release. Leading...
OMG! Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar recalls the moment when groped in public at a very young age; Says ‘I remember the poking and the pinching
MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is getting ready for the release of her new crime thriller Bhakshak after an...
Recent Stories
Vijay
What! Vijay Confirms Thalapathy 69 as His Last Film After Launching Political Party
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Vijay
What! Vijay Confirms Thalapathy 69 as His Last Film After Launching Political Party
Karan Singh
Woah! Karan Singh Grover shares insightful parenting tips received from Hrithik Roshan during the Fighter shoot; Says ‘There was a multi-dimensional bond with him’
Shah
Confirmed! Don 3 pre-production set to commence next month, Crew eyeing August for the start of shooting
Vikrant Massey
What! Vikrant Massey opens up on leaving the television industry; Says ‘There was a reason why I left…’
Crakk
Wow! Crakk trailer gets UA certificate, here's the duration of the trailer
Sarah Gesawat
Exclusive! “People who knew it was me, immediately called and praised me for the role”, Sarah Gesawat on playing Ghost in movie Bhoot, here is how the actress looks now