OMG! Check out how Shah Rukh Khan shook the box office in 2023 after the Zero debacle

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputed king of 2023. He made his Bollywood comeback after the Zero debacle, and it was worth the wait of 4 long years. He led three movies last year – Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. The box office successes registered footfalls of a whopping 8+ crores.

Also read -OMG! Did Shah Rukh Khan purposely let Dunki be his final release of the year? Let's take a look at his supposed plan to conquer the box office

The first film of the year was Pathaan, which was released on the occasion of Republic Day. The film sparked controversy over the saffron bikini but turned out to be a mega success at the Indian box office with 543.22 crores in earnings.

The streak of success was continued by Jawan in September, which is Bollywood’s highest net grosser of all time with 640.42 crores. Last but not least was the Christmas release Dunki, which is currently running in theatres.

It is to be noted that Shah Rukh Khan’s films registered major footfalls for Bollywood in 2023. The advance booking collections for Pathaan and Jawan rank in the top 5 advance bookings of 2023. This is proof enough that the superstar knocked it out of the park and how!

Check out the footfalls registered by Shah Rukh Khan’s three films in 2023:

Pathaan – 3.49 crores

Jawan – 3.90+ crores

Dunki – 1 crore and counting

The total sum of footfalls is 8.39+ crores at the Indian box office, which is indeed earth-shattering! The superstar has made his mark in Bollywood, and it is a slap in the face to people who thought his time as an actor was over!

Currently, Dunki is enjoying a decent run at the box office. The film was completed 14 days at the ticket windows and made a total collection of 206.08 crores. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of Happy New Year (205 crores) with its second Wednesday earnings of 3.50 crores.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is yet to confirm his next project. However, Jawan director Atlee had confirmed working on a project starring SRK and Thalapathy Vijay. On the other hand, YRF is also said to be working on a Tiger vs Pathaan film.

Also read -Interesting! Shah Rukh Khan hides his face as he arrives from his vacation; sister Shehnaaz makes a rare appearance, watch video

There are also viral reports that Karan Johar is in talks with SRK for a project. The Koffee With Karan host had recently announced that he will be reuniting with Salman Khan for a film.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi