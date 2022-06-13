OMG! Did Harleen Sethi just take a dig at her ex, Vicky Kaushal?

Harleen Sethi took to Instagram to share pictures of herself donning a lilac tracksuit. In the photos, she can be seen happily posing for the camera on a street.

 

MUMBAI: Harleen Sethi took to Instagram to share pictures of herself donning a lilac tracksuit. In the photos, she can be seen happily posing for the camera on a street. But what caught our attention was the caption of her post.

Harleen Sethi and Vicky Kaushal were quite a thing together back when the latter was still trying to find his feet in the big, uncertain world of Bollywood. However, their relationship fizzled out after some time, much to the disappointment of their fans. As Vicky Kaushal began climbing the ladder in the film industry, he found love in Katrina Kaif, and the two are happily married now. However, we wonder if Harleen Sethi has completely moved on from her ex.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Harleen Sethi, posted a pleasant picture in a cool co-ord track suit, standing on empty street, with her arms outstretched above her head and a bag on her back. She wrote, "Cos roads have more depth than my boyfriends ever did , Outfit: Boyfriend’s track suit ."

Have a look.

Now, since Vicky Kaushal is definitely one of Harleen's exes, and since she's given more than a subtle hint in her post, many wondered if her caption was actually a dig at the Uri actor.

No sooner than Harleen Sethi posted the pic and caption than it drew pretty polarising reactions online. While one user wrote: “He dated his now wife (Katrina Kaif) for a longer period than he dated you. He’s now married going on a year and makes no innuendos about you. You however are still obsessed. Move on”, while another chipped in, “Savage but honest, as always.”

Vicky started dating Katrina Kaif after breaking up with Harleen in 2019. The couple is now married and tied the knot in a royal set up in a fort in Rajasthan. Last year, Vicky and Katrina's wedding was the most talked about celebrity union in Bollywood. 

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Govinda Mera Naam, opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He has also completed shoot of his upcoming film opposite Sara Ali Khan. It is directed by Laxman Utekar.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

