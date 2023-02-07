OMG! Did Salman Khan play cupid between ex Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan? Netizens seem to think so after a video of the trio goes viral

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai created magic in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil Chuke Sanam. The film did wonders for both their careers and was a massive hit at the box office. Sadly the pair was never seen in a full-fledged role again. The couple dated for a while and parted ways on not so good terms. The actress eventually fell in love and married Abhishek Bachchan some years later. Now a video of the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisiki Jaan actor has gone viral where Netizens feel that Salman played cupid between the couple.

The video is from the film ‘Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke’ which features Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan and Aishwarya too. Netizens feel that the video is like reality in what really happened in their lives later on. One fan wrote, “Too much reality happening in this video” another wrote, ‘Salman ne abhishek ka sapna sach kar diya” one commented, “Ise kehate hai apane pair pe kulhadi marna” another wrote, “Bechara Salman”

Check out the video here;

It was alleged that Salman’s short temper and alcoholism was the reason for Aish and him to part ways. Abhishek and Aishwarys fell in love during Guru and married in 2007.

Credit-Spotboye