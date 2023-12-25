OMG! Did Tou know? Once Rishi Kapoor cautioned Sanjay Dutt for giving expensive gifts to Ranbir Kapoor; Says ‘Stop spoiling my son…’

Ranbir Kapoor is among the best actors in Bollywood of his generation. With some of his breakthrough roles in films like Barfi, Sanju, Raajneeti, and Anjaana Anjaani, among many others, the actor has demonstrated his extraordinary talent for the craft of acting.
Ranbir Kapoor shared a story about his father Rishi Kapoor and actor Sanjay Dutt in a previous interview. Ranbir starred in the 2018 movie Sanju, which is a biopic of Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir said in their conversation how his father, Rishi Kapoor, scolded Sanjay Dutt for giving the former's son an expensive Harley Davidson bike.

Ranbir recalled what Rishi had said, “I remember I had to hide it from Papa for a long time as he doesn’t like bikes. When he found out that Sanjay sir had gifted me one, he called him and fired him. He told him, ‘Stop spoiling my son, isko tere jaisa mat bana.’ But now, he’s aware that I have the bike. It is one of my most prized possessions.”

In the same vein, Ranbir Kapoor discussed his close relationship with Sanjay Dutt. One of his most valuable assets, he said, was the Harley Davidson bike that the latter had given him for his birthday. He also remembered Sanjay taking him for late-night trips in his Ferrari.  

He mentioned, “He gave me a Harley Davidson motorcycle for my birthday. He used to pick me up for a drive in his Ferrari late in the night. It seems life has come a full circle with him when I got an opportunity to portray him on screen. Initially, I didn’t have the confidence to play the part. However, when Raju sir shared the script with me, I discovered a human side to Sanjay sir. It’s not the Sanjay Dutt we know. I’ve a lot more admiration and respect for him now.”

The 2018 film Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor, was an appropriate tribute to actor Sanjay Dutt's long life, and the former handled the latter's shoes with perfect justice. In addition, the movie did more than anything else to deepen the relationship between the two actors. Ranbir previously admitted to having experienced what was called a "Sanjay Dutt hangover" from playing Sanjay Dutt in his biopic while promoting the same movie.

