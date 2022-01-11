OMG! Did you know Ranbir Kapoor once locked lips with Anurag Basu to prove THIS?

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most popular and talented actors in Bollywood.

His acting chops have impressed the audience and he enjoys a massive fan following.

Back in 2012, Ranbir left no stone unturned in grabbing the attention of the audience by kissing Anurag Basu while promoting his film Barfi.

According to the Mumbai Mirror report, Ranbir Kapoor was asked how comfortable he was while kissing his Barfi! co-star Ileana D’Cruz. But he shocked everyone when he grabbed director Anurag Basu and faked a liplock. The filmmaker was shocked initially while a round of applause from the media present at the event followed.

Taking to the microphone, Ranbir Kapoor said, “As an actor, one has to do one’s job … if you believe in the scene, you have to do it.” Priyanka Chopra Jonas and producer Sidharth Roy Kapur could not help but burst out laughing at the act. Anurag Basu then said, “Ranbir is spontaneous at everything, and the point he was trying to make was that kissing acting nahi hoti, natural hoti hai. While shooting, the entire team was like a big boys’ hostel. But that day I didn’t know he was going to play such a prank on me in full view of the media.”

Talking about Ranbir’s upcoming project, he will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt.

