Must Read! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt gets papped as they return home from their New Year celebration

MUMBAI: It was a New Year celebration all across the world and we saw some amazing pictures of Bollywood celebrities who went to some exotic location to celebrate this new year. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are indeed one of the most loved Bollywood couples; the duo also went to some undisclosed place to celebrate their new years.

We have seen a few pictures which were shared by the actress Alia Bhatt through her social media handle as she welcomes the year 2022.

Sharing this pose the actress captioned, ‘giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy stay safe… smile .. be simple and love more!!!!! happy new year ’

Today the duo got papped at the airport as they came back from celebration.

ALSO READ – (Must read! From Deepika Padukone to Ranveer sing here is the list of fees charged by the cast of movie 83)

No doubt Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the media friendly celebrities, they often gets papped around the city and it is always a treat to watch this couple.

What are your views on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front, this couple will romance on the silver screen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’. This sci-fi drama stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. ‘Brahmastra’ is set to hit the screens on September 9, 2022 and will be released in - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Apart from this entertainer, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in ‘RRR’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Darlings’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, while Ranbir has ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Animal’ in the pipeline.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

SOURCE – E TIMES

ALSO READ – (Shocking! Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani gets massively trolled on social media on their dressing as they return from Maldives)