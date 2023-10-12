OMG! Do you know? Bobby Deol is highly qualified than Animal film’s lead star; Know here the educational qualifications of the film's cast

Despite its adult-oriented content, Animal, which was produced by T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios, had an incredible start on Friday, grossing a whopping Rs 116 crore globally. The action-thriller made an incredible Rs 356 crore worldwide in just three days, and it is expected to have another big day on Monday, December 4.
MUMBAI: With the huge box office success of Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga returned to the big screen with Animal, his most recent film. With Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor in the key parts, the eagerly awaited movie debuted on Friday, December 1st, and has already had a big impact at the box office.

Despite its adult-oriented content, Animal, which was produced by T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios, had an incredible start on Friday, grossing a whopping Rs 116 crore globally. The action-thriller made an incredible Rs 356 crore worldwide in just three days, and it is expected to have another big day on Monday, December 4.

While Animal smashes box office records, let's look at the main cast's educational backgrounds. Did you know that Ranbir is less educated than Bobby Deol?

Ranbir Kapoor

The actor isn't even a high school graduate, despite getting great praises for his role in Animal. When he finished Class 10, Ranbir Kapoor informed his parents, the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, that he didn't want to attend to college. Rather, he made the unusual choice to go to New York, where he enrolled in a method acting course after studying filmmaking at the School of Visual Arts. After working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Black, he began his acting career, and once he made his screen debut in Saawariya, there was no looking back.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna has a background in psychology and journalism. She completed her education in Karnataka at Coorg Public School. Rashmika started her academic career after high school, graduating from the renowned M. S. Ramaiah College of Arts, Science & Commerce in Bengaluru with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Psychology, Journalism, and English Literature.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor, the popular actor from Bollywood film industry finished his education at Mumbai's Lady Of Perpetual Succour High School. He was admitted to St. Xavier's College in Mumbai to complete his education. However, he was never able to graduate since the actor was expelled from college for poor attendance.

Bobby Deol's educational background basking over Animal's success 

Bobby Deol is one of Bollywood's most intelligent stars. He reportedly finished his education at Mumbai's Sacred Hearts Boys High School. After that, he graduated with a Commerce degree from Mumbai's Ramniranjan Anandilal Podar College of Commerce and Economics.

Triptii Dimri's academic background

Tripti Dimiri reportedly graduated from Sri Aurobindo College with a bachelor's degree in psychology.

