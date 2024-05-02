OMG! Fighter actor Karan Singh Grover recalls tough times while facing the news of daughter Devi's heart condition

MUMBAI : Karan Singh Grover is basking in the success of Fighter, which released in theatres last week. In a new interview with Bollywood Hungama, Karan Singh Grover opened up about the difficult time he had to leave his newborn daughter Devi five days after she was born to shoot for Fighter. Karan shared that their daughter is a ‘fighter’.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Karan Singh Grover said, "If you knew her story, even though she’s 14 months old, she was born with two holes in her heart, and we had to go through an open-heart surgery. When Mamta (from the production house Marflix) first heard about it, she’s like, ‘She’s a fighter.’ I was like, ‘Dude, she is like the smallest, littlest fighter that we have, and she was the first one.’ She is like the fighter and her being with the fighter kind of merged together.”

Karan also opened up about the 'difficult situation' and how he and Bipasha Basu dealt with it together. “Well, we didn’t really know till the third day of her birth. I would just say that to be a parent kind of requires some other strength and respect to all parents, man. And I think it was a very, very difficult situation," he added.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, Devi, in November 2022. During a recent chat with actor Neha Dhupia on Instagram Live last year in August, Bipasha got emotional as she revealed that her daughter was born with two holes in her heart and underwent surgery when she was around three months old. "I remember the third month, when we went for the scan, I pretty much did all the research, met surgeons, had been to hospitals, spoken to doctors, and I was kind of ready, Karan was not ready. I knew that she had to be okay and I knew that she will be okay. And she is okay now. But the tough decision was to get your child operated at the right place and at the right time," she had said.

