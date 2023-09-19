OMG! Govind Namdev makes shocking revelations on his OMG 2 role got cut in the editing room, his character ‘ruined’ due to fear of affecting audience; Says ‘Bohot saare dialogues, scenes…’

MUMBAI : The 2012 movie OMG - Oh My God! included actor Govind Namdev in a crucial role. Siddheshwar Maharaj, a priest, was the character he played. The actor may also be seen in the Amit Rai-helmed sequel OMG 2, which features Pankaj Tripathi in the title role. However, the actor doesn't get as much screen time this time. However, Namdev is not sorry that his part was cut when the film was being edited.

Namdev told to popular news portal, “Khub kainchiyaan chali hain (A lot of my role was edited). The fear was that nothing wrong should happen with anything that is shown (in the movie). Kahin uska reaction galat nahi ho jaaye film ke saath, ye kar kar ke, bohot saare dialogues, bohot saare scenes, bohot saare reactions, sab kat te chale gaye (They were concerned that film shouldn’t show anything that hurts anybody’s sentiments, so a lot of my dialogues, scenes and reactions were removed).”

The Central Board of Film Certification awarded OMG 2 a 'A' rating in recognition of its support for the idea of teaching sex education to teenagers in the classroom. Although the movie became a smash, this made it less accessible in theaters.

Namdev stated that as long as his role has an impression on the audience, he is unfazed by its duration. He added, “But since people liked the film, I have no regrets about my dialogues and scenes being cut. Mera poora character hi bigad gaya (My entire character got ruined). But whatever I got is enough for me. For me, even one scene is enough. If what we are doing is creating an impact, then that is enough.”

Despite competing with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, OMG 2, which also features Akshay Kumar in a lengthy cameo, has made over Rs 141 crore at the box office.

