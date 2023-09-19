OMG! Govind Namdev makes shocking revelations on his OMG 2 role got cut in the editing room, his character ‘ruined’ due to fear of affecting audience; Says ‘Bohot saare dialogues, scenes…’

Govind Namdev may also be seen in the Amit Rai-helmed sequel OMG 2, which features Pankaj Tripathi in the title role. He has no regrets about how his part in OMG 2 was altered during editing. This time, the actor doesn't have as much time on screen.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/19/2023 - 21:15
movie_image: 
Govind Namdev

MUMBAI : The 2012 movie OMG - Oh My God! included actor Govind Namdev in a crucial role. Siddheshwar Maharaj, a priest, was the character he played. The actor may also be seen in the Amit Rai-helmed sequel OMG 2, which features Pankaj Tripathi in the title role. However, the actor doesn't get as much screen time this time. However, Namdev is not sorry that his part was cut when the film was being edited.

Also read:What! Veteran actor Govind Namdev reveals he was assaulted by a Sadhu for drinking water from a lake, read on to know what happened

Namdev told to popular news portal, “Khub kainchiyaan chali hain (A lot of my role was edited). The fear was that nothing wrong should happen with anything that is shown (in the movie). Kahin uska reaction galat nahi ho jaaye film ke saath, ye kar kar ke, bohot saare dialogues, bohot saare scenes, bohot saare reactions, sab kat te chale gaye (They were concerned that film shouldn’t show anything that hurts anybody’s sentiments, so a lot of my dialogues, scenes and reactions were removed).”

The Central Board of Film Certification awarded OMG 2 a 'A' rating in recognition of its support for the idea of teaching sex education to teenagers in the classroom. Although the movie became a smash, this made it less accessible in theaters.

Namdev stated that as long as his role has an impression on the audience, he is unfazed by its duration. He added, “But since people liked the film, I have no regrets about my dialogues and scenes being cut. Mera poora character hi bigad gaya (My entire character got ruined). But whatever I got is enough for me. For me, even one scene is enough. If what we are doing is creating an impact, then that is enough.”

Despite competing with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, OMG 2, which also features Akshay Kumar in a lengthy cameo, has made over Rs 141 crore at the box office.

Also read: Five roles, one actor: Govind Namdev on how he plays a new character every 3-4 days

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- Indian Express

Virasat Shola Aur Shabnam Prem Granth OMG: Oh My God Bolo Raam Johnny Gaddaar Bandit Queen Satya Thakshak Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/19/2023 - 21:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated film Maidaan gets postponed due to high costs?
MUMBAI: There seems to be no sign of completion for Amit Sharma’s sports drama Maidaan featuring Ajay Devgn as the...
What! Johnny Depp to make a comeback with Beetlejuice 2? Here's a twist
MUMBAI :  It won’t be an exaggeration to say that Johnny Depp has the world hooked to him and everything he decides to...
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan will mark his entry in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 as Pathaan at THIS point of the film, read to know
MUMBAI:  Shah Rukh Khan left his fans swooning over him as he made an appearance in the look of Pathaan at the Jawan...
Oh No! Veteran Actor Anupam Kher makes candid confession; Says ‘Comedy films don’t excite me now’
MUMBAI: Anupam Kher, an actor, is well-known for his notable comedic roles in movies starring Shah Rukh Khan, including...
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan spills the beans on Jawan director Atlee's coolness; Says ‘This is mass and not class’
MUMBAI: The worldwide support for actor Shah Rukh Khan's most recent film, Jawan, has left him speechless. At the film'...
Surprising! Ali Fazal opens up about feeling 'cornered' in Bollywood after refusing to do an intimate scene; Says ‘Why is it assumed that I should be okay?’
MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal recently shared how he once declined to engage in an intimate scene that was abruptly added to...
Recent Stories
AJAY DEVGN
What! Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated film Maidaan gets postponed due to high costs?
Latest Video
Related Stories
AJAY DEVGN
What! Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated film Maidaan gets postponed due to high costs?
PATHAAN
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan will mark his entry in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 as Pathaan at THIS point of the film, read to know
Anupam
Oh No! Veteran Actor Anupam Kher makes candid confession; Says ‘Comedy films don’t excite me now’
Shah Rukh Khan
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan spills the beans on Jawan director Atlee's coolness; Says ‘This is mass and not class’
Ali
Surprising! Ali Fazal opens up about feeling 'cornered' in Bollywood after refusing to do an intimate scene; Says ‘Why is it assumed that I should be okay?’
Shah
Jumbled! Shah Rukh Khan confused about Deepika Padukone's cast as his on-screen mother; Says 'Ye maa ka role kareg as he was shooting Besharam Rang with her ?’