OMG! Hold your breath as Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur teaser poster is here with an announcement, read to know more

Now, the day is as close as it can get for Sam Bahadur's teaser. It's been announced that the teaser of the movie will be released tomorrow.
MUMBAI: Sam Bahadur is one of the most anticipated biopics of the season, directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw, a former commander of the Indian Army. The movie has received good reviews for its portrayal of renowned officers' lives and was shot over the course of the last two years in a number of real locales. And now, insiders with knowledge of the situation have confirmed that Sam Bahadur's teaser will be unveiled on October 13 at a big event in Mumbai.

Also read - Enthralling! Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal's starrer teaser to debut on October 13, Coinciding with India-Pakistan match screening

Meghna Gulzar, known for Talwar, Raazi, and Chhapaak, is the director of Sam Manekshaw. Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh also play significant parts in the movie.

However, the poster of the teaser is here and we are excited to share it with you all.

Check out the poster below:

As you can see the announcement of the teaser, you can also see the excitement of the audience in the comment section.

Vicky Kaushal has also dropped the teaser poster on his Instagram profile. The poster looks very promising and we were all curious to see what Meghna Gulzar has to offer us this time.

Talking about the movie in a little more detail, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and his career in the Indian Army over four decades and multiple wars.

Also read - Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' to hit big screen on Dec 1 next year

Show us your excitement for the movie, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

