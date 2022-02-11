OMG! This is how Ali Fazal goofed up in front of Gal Gadot

MUMBAI: Ali Fazal is one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood industry. He is also part of the Hollywood film Death on The Nile which stars Gal Gadot, Kenneth Branagh, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. The movie has hit the big screens and it has received a mixed response from the critics, but everyone is praising Ali Fazal for his performance in the movie. In an interview with a leading portal, he spoke about the film and a lot more.

Talking about the response he is getting for his performance on social media, Ali told BollywoodLife, “I am loving it (response). There are so many kind people out there (laughs) who are giving me a good response. There have been interesting reactions; some have not liked the classic Agatha Christie interpretation, some have liked it. I am honestly flattered with everything that’s coming our way. I never expected this kind of reaction because the reactions are coming from all over the world. The last time I saw this was maybe during Victoria & Abdul or Mirzapur.”

He also revealed that he goofed up in front of Gal Gadot. Revealing the funny incident, he said, “It was really nice, but woh kehte hai na main apne pair pe kulhadi maar deta hu. So, the first time when I met her I said, ‘I am a big Marvel fan’ and suddenly she went ‘You meant DC’, and I was like ‘Yeah yeah, of course, Wonder Woman'. So that was my first day on the sets. But, she is really sweet, we got along very well.”

CREDIT: BOLLYWOODLIFE