OMG! This is how much Salman Khan's house would cost you per month if you wanted to rent it!

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood and owns multiple properties in Mumbai.

The actor has reportedly rented out one of his properties according to the latest buzz. He has reportedly rented out the apartment for 95000 per month at Shiv Asthan Heights, Bandra West. This apartment is located on the 14th floor and measures 759 square feet. Money Control reports that documents accessed by Zapkey.com confirm the actor's apartment agreement was registered on December 6." " " "According to the documents, the apartment agreement has a 33-month term."

Reportedly the rentee has paid a deposit of around 2.85 lakh with the agreement mentioning a 5% escalation clause in it.

The actor, who lives in the galaxy Apartment in Bandra facing Bandstand, owns a few more properties in the area. Additionally, he has rented a duplex apartment in Bandra for a price of rupees 8.25 lakh per month through Salman Khan Ventures Private Limited.

Located on the 17th and 18th floors of Maqba Heights, the duplex belongs to Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique. Earlier this year, the superstar renewed the agreement for the same property.

Well if you want to Rent Dabbang Khan‘s House you have to have big money.

