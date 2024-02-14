OMG! Hrithik Roshan has an unfortunate experience and talks about what strength means to him, “I believe true strength is being relaxed”

Hrithik Roshan was recently seen in the Siddharth Anand movie, ‘Fighter’ where the audience loved his performance. Now the actor posted about having an unfortunate muscle pull in the morning but the actor seems to be really affected by it.
MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan is one of the most bankable stars in Hindi Cinema. He has carved a niche for himself with films like Super 30, Kaabil, War and many more.

The actor started his acting journey as a child artist in the movie Bhagwan Dada but made a full-fledge debut in the movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. He was paired opposite Ameesha Patel who was also a debutant in the movie.

Since then, Hrithik Roshan did not look back and kept giving amazing performances, impressing audiences with his acting, dance and looks.

The actor was recently seen in the Siddharth Anand movie, ‘Fighter’ where the audience loved his performance.

Now the actor posted about having an unfortunate muscle pull in the morning but the actor seems to be really affected by it. Take a look at the post by Hrithik Roshan below:

In the caption, the actor has written a story he remembered of his grandfather when he had to sit on a wheelchair at an airport, “It made me so sad to see how strong he needed to be just to hide the fear n embarrassment on the inside. I couldn’t make sense of it. Made me feel helpless.”

Explaining about what strength means to him, he further said that, “I believe true strength is being relaxed , composed and fully aware that nothing, not crutches, not a wheelchair, not any inability or vulnerability - and certainly not any sitting position can lessen or alter the image of that GIANT that you are on the inside.”

He then added, “Anyways, pulled a muscle yesterday woke up wanting to reach out about this notion of strength. This is ofcourse a bigger conversation , the crutches is just a metaphor.

If you get it, you get it.”

Well it’s never a good sight to see your favourite actors being injured or experience something like this. However, there are ups and downs in everyone’s life and we wish Hrithik Roshan a speedy recovery from his muscle pull.

Latest Videos
