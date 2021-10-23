OMG! I cannot watch my own stuff, I literally cringe – says Film maker Karan Johar

MUMBAI: Only Much Louder(OML) is an open Mic Stand and its coming back with its season 2. And this time, the show has brought in Karan Johar who was previously been a part of the controversial AIB Roast. Along with him they have several other prominent personalities like actress Sunny Leone, rapper Raftaar, journalist Faye D’souza and author Chetan Bhagat. Doing complete justice to his role of a comedian, the filmmaker made the audience laugh with his jokes, one-liners and sarcastic remarks.

While talking about his old movies on the show, the filmmaker shared that he cringes while watching his old films. He said, "People have exes in their lives, we all do, I am sure all of you have one, unless you yourself are an ex right now. My apologies, channa mereya to you. People have exes who come back in their lives, I have ex-movies. I cannot watch my own stuff, I cringe, I literally cringe."

He further added, "Like, even I can not watch the climax of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai where Rani walks like a ghost as she gets her ex-husband married. I made her attend her ex-husband's marriage. She named her daughter after her husband's ex-best friend who was in love with him. Who does that? It's like Angelina Jolie naming her child Jennifer. It happens only in Bollywood."

The 1998 film has been written and directed by Karan Johar and produced by Dharma Productions. It stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles along with Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan and Sana Saeed. The film did great at the box office and turned out to be a hit. Even today, the movie has a cult following.

Collaborating again with Only Much Louder (OML), Open Mic Stand season 2 will be hosted by Sapan Verma. He is also the creator of the show. The celebrities have been mentored by witty comedians from across the country, including Sumukhi Suresh, Samay Raina, Neeti Palta, Atul Khatri and Abish Mathew.

This Season seems to be very interesting and far more comical as it's trailer was been uploaded on 15 October. It'll be released on Amazon Prime Platform.

