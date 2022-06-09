OMG! "I was offered many roles before but none of the parts were exciting enough" Bhavin Bhanushali talks about his new movie, falling in love and his choices as an actor! Read the Interview here!

MUMBAI: Bhavin Bhanushali is one of the most promising and rising stars of the new generation. Bhavin made his debut in the web series Aisha and worked in Bollywood movies like Quickie. In De De Pyaar De, he featured alongside Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Tabu, where he essayed the role of Ajay Devgn’s son.

The young lad has been part of television shows like Chidiya Ghar, Dil Dosti Dance, Hoshiyar… Sahi Waqt, Sahi Kadam, Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna, and Tamanna. He was also a contestant on the reality show Splitsvilla 12.

Bhavin also worked in the web series Hum Tum and Them and Babbar Ka Tabbar. He is also seen in various advertisements.

Bhavin is all set to make enter the lead role era with the movie ‘Ishq Pashmina’ along with Zarina Wahab and Malti Chahar.

TellyChakkar got in touch in with the rising star to talk about his debut.

What was your first reaction when you first heard the story and found out more about your character?

Actually, it was after a very long time that I got offered a script that had substance. I was offered many roles before but none of the parts were exciting enough. And especially since we don’t have a Bollywood background, whatever fame we have, people try to make use of that. But this script offers a challenge, my character is complex and it is challenging. And it is really satisfying to play a character that means something and you can go in front of the camera every day but if you are not satisfied that it is all a waste. As an actor, I want to have fun and play the roles that excite me.

It is difficult to play romantic characters and make them believable. For you what scene would you say was the most difficult to act in?

The last scene of our film was the most difficult to shoot for me. Because there were a lot of props involved and the scene was very choreographed and to work according to that was a bit difficult. I didn’t want to waste takes because if anything got ruined, it would take us a lot of time to reset. So, there was that pressure.

Have you ever experienced the kind of love that is shown in the movie and what is your take on the love showcased?

No, Actually, I myself am confused as to why I am not falling in love. I’ve looked for it and I know that I am open to it but it just hasn’t happened yet. And as I grow older, I am becoming more receptive to it. I am open to love and I do want to fall in love in a similar way that my character does in this movie.

‘Pashmina Ishq’ stars Bhavin Bhanushali, Malti Chahar, and Zarina Wahab and is directed by Arvind Pandey.

