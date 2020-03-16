OMG! ‘Ishq Vishk’ fame actress Shenaz Treasurywala is diagnosed with This disease

She wrote in her stories that when someone fails to recognize previously known faces, they come across as aloof. Many sufferers of this condition report losing a friend or offending people since they failed to recognize them.

MUMBAI: Shenaz Treasury became famous after she starred in Ishq Vishk alongside Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao in 2003. It was a coming-of-age romance and the entire cast of the film garnered a lot of praises for their acting. Shehnaz played the role of Alisha in the film.

Also read: Exclusive! Mukesh Rishi roped in for web series Bloody Valley

She recently took to her Instagram and shared that she is diagnosed with ‘prosopagnosia’. The disease creates an inability in recognizing people’s faces. It is a cognitive disorder and though people can’t remember faces, they can recognize them on the basis of their voices.

The actress took to Instagram and shared about her condition. She explained how now she can understand why she had trouble recognizing people or putting faces together. She voiced her fears that she was ashamed of this and said that it took her a moment to recognize even a known person.

She wrote in her stories that when someone fails to recognize previously known faces, they come across as aloof. Many sufferers of this condition report losing a friend or offending people since they failed to recognize them.

Shehnaz called this a brain issue and she is currently working as a travel blogger. She has previously appeared in films like Umar, Aagey Se Right, Delhi Belly, Luv Ka The End, etc. among others. We see how strong one must have to be to live a condition like her and we can only offer her more support and learn to empathize with people who suffer from such invisible conditions.

Also read: Shocking! Aditya Roy Kapur gets massively trolled on his latest meal video, netizens are saying ‘ulte Hath se Kaun khana khata hai bhai’

Credits: Hindustan Times

