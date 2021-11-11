OMG! Janhvi Kapoor shares STUNNING snaps from Dubai trip; rumoured ex Shikhar Pahariya REACTS

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in B-town.

While she has been wooing fans with her work, her social media activity is also on point.

The actress and her sister Khushi Kapoor posed for a stunning photoshoot in the desert before taking off on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) ride. They were joined by their friend Orhan Awatramani. The three are currently holidaying in Dubai.

Taking to social media, Janhvi shared pictures of herself posing on an ATV with Khushi and Orhan. “Dessert in the desert,” she captioned it. Her rumoured ex-boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, commented on the post, “Mashallah.” Khushi also shared photos of them posing as well as a video of their ATV ride in the desert. “Vroom vroom,” she wrote in her caption. Her half-sister Anshula Kapoor dropped fire emojis while close friend Aaliyah Kashyap commented, “Dhoom Machale.” Her uncle Sanjay Kapoor left hands raised in celebration and heart emojis.

Janhvi looked hot and stylish in a brown crop top and denim shorts. Khushi opted for a similar look but with a white shirt over the combo. They wore white sneakers and checkered bandanas on their heads.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen on the big screen in Roohi. She has a bunch of films in the pipeline, including Good Luck Jerry, Dostana 2 and the remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES