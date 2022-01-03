OMG! John Abraham And Wife Priya Runchal Test POSITIVE for Covid-19, Request Everybody to ‘Mask Up’!

MUMBAI: India's third wave of Covid-19 is here, and Bollywood stars aren't safe, either. Celebrities have also been testing positive for COVID-19 due to the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country. Even Satyameva Jayate 2 star, John Abraham was added to the list of actors who were tested positive for COVID-19 after Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Rhea Kapoor confirmed through social media that they had previously been tested positive for the virus.

Also Read: Gossip! THIS is how Arjun Kapoor reacts to netizens’ trolls about the age gap factor between him and Malaika Arora Khan

He wrote a note on social media for his fans to let them know that he and his wife, Priya, have been tested positive and that they are fine and following protocol.

John Abraham recently took to Instagram to reveal that he and his wife Priya contracted the Coronavirus.

Take a look at the post:

Moreover, he explained how he had contact with someone three days ago who later tested positive for Covid-19. Additionally, he revealed that he and his wife were later tested positive and that they had been quarantined at home and hadn't been in contact with anyone else. Additionally, the actor stated that they were both vaccinated and were experiencing mild symptoms. In closing, he encouraged everyone to stay well, stay healthy, and wear their masks.

His statement read, "I CAME IN CONTACT 3 DAYS AGO WITH SOMEONE WHO I LATER

LEARNED HAD COVID. PRIYA & I HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID. WE HAVE BEEN QUARANTINED AT HOME SO HAVEN'T BEEN IN CONTACT WITH ANYONE ELSE, WE ARE BOTH VACCINATED & EXPERIENCING MILD SYMPTOMS. PLEASE STAY WELL AND HEALTHY. MASKS UP."

With the rising number of Covid-19 cases, Curbs and regulations have been put across all public places in Mumbai.

Wishing the Actor a Speedy recovery!

For more Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

Credits: Republic World

Also Read : Alia Bhatt named PETA's 2021 Person of the Year