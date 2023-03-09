OMG! Kalki Koechlin opens up on having a cordial relationship with Anurag Kashyap after divorce; says ‘It takes time, There is no denying’

Anurag and Kalki, who divorced in 2015, still get along well and have a cordial relationship. However, the early years of the divorce were challenging according to Kalki, who recently opened up about coping with the split.
MUMBAI: Deepti Naval and Rajit Kapoor are both featured in Kalki Koechlin's most recent movie, Goldfish, which debuted in theatres yesterday. Anurag Kashyap, Kalki's ex-husband and a filmmaker, is presenting the movie, which was directed by Pushan Kripalani.

Kalki Koechlin admitted to Puja Talwar that they couldn't have been the kind of friends they are now during the early years following their divorce. 

She admitted, "It takes time. There is no denying that in the first few years after our divorce, we couldn't be the kind of friends that we are today. We needed that separate time because it hurts to know about the other person's relationship and things like that.” 

She claimed that both she and Anurag utilized that time separately. She also indicated that she had received a lot of counseling. Seven to eight years later, they are doing well and have a good friendship. Anurag and Kalki, who were married in 2011, divorced in 2015. Kalki and Guy Hershberg has a daughter named Sappho, who was born to them in 2020. 

In the meantime, Kalki claimed in her recent interview that she and Anurag are now quite at ease. Together, they have experienced a lot and come to a position of harmony. She also recently went to the engagement party for Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of Anurag and his first wife, Arti Bajaj. 

Kalki mentioned, “Aaliyah is very cute with my daughter. They really have kind of a playful thing. So basically, my daughter thinks Aaliyah is a real princess." 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla


 

