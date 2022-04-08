OMG! Is Katrina Kaif’s Instagram account hacked? Netizens share screenshots of her account

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif surprises fans by changing her display name on Instagram on Thursday, August 4, to Camedia Moderatez sparking rumours that her account is hacked.

Several netizens started sharing the screenshots of her account on Twitter with the claims that her account on the social media platform might have been hacked. However, Katrina quickly changed her name back to Katrina Kaif putting rest to all such speculations.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had asked Instagram to take down Manvinder's account. The report further stated that the police are also searching for the individual who helped Manvinder. The accused is said to be a struggling actor and a big fan of Katrina. Reportedly, he wanted to marry the actress and used to post edited videos and pictures of him with her on Instagram.

On the other hand, Manvinder's lawyer had stated that the allegations by the couple are baseless. He said, "My client is a struggling actor. He is falsely implicated and made a scapegoat. The messages sent by actor Katrina and her sister are deleted from Instagram. One-sided story is portrayed. They are from the same industry and have known each other since 2019. Now suddenly these allegations are surfacing."

On the work front, Vicky will next feature in Laxman Utekar's upcoming film with Sara Ali Khan. Katrina, on the other hand, will star in 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan.

Credit: DNA