OMG! Katrina paying 75% of all expenses, making all final decisions! Is Vicky not happy?

MUMBAI: All we have heard for a couple of weeks now has been about the Katrina - Vicky Wedding! The entertainment industry is abuzz with the news of the details of the wedding, this level of Fan hysteria to know every detail can be attributed to the fact that we do know anything about the couple’s wedding officially. Speculations have been swirling around, and to this date, we do not have even a single photo of the couple together apart from fan edits.

We don't need to wait for it anymore since the moment has finally arrived. A number of stories are swirling both in the media and on social media as the date for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding draws closer, as well as their plans after the big day. According to Bollywood Life, they have learned that who is bearing the costs for this Grandeur wedding amongst the bride and groom.

Sources within the industry who have insider knowledge about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding have told BollywoodLife that the former is paying 75% of all wedding expenses.

The venue at Six Senses Fort Barware in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur has supposedly been given for free as the proprietors are anticipating years of publicity from such a high-profile wedding, leading to an uptick in sales, but other than that Katrina is signing most of the checks for the rest of the expenses, including the travel costs of all the guests and security arrangements.

In addition to Vicky covering 25% of the wedding costs, the bride is taking most of the speculated decisions, including shutting down any media coverage on the day of the wedding, getting all guests to sign NDAs, requiring access via security codes, and confiscating mobile phones.

The Bollywood life reports that Vicky Kaushal wasn't too happy about Katrina Kaif's stringent measures to ensure that the media didn't cover their wedding as well as her choice of venue but had little to say no since she is paying the majority of the wedding costs. But again everything is just speculated.

We are just waiting for the pictures to come out!

