News

LoL! Fans trolled Vicky-Katrina’s wedding with funny memes

Vicky Katrina’s wedding event reminded fans of Bobby Deol’s security routine

Tellychakkar Team's picture
By Tellychakkar Team
08 Dec 2021 06:06 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are set to tie the knot on December 9 in a hush-hush ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The couple has gone the extra mile to keep their wedding away from the public eye; multiple reports claim that guests have not only been asked to not bring their phones to the festivities but also sign a non-disclosure agreement. Another report said that drones hovering above the venue will be shot down.

The reported restrictions inspired several hilarious memes. One Twitter user likened a supposed security guard at the Vicky-Katrina wedding to the giant doll from Squid Game. Another fan was reminded of Oprah Winfrey interviewing Meghan Markle and wanted to ask a similar question to the guests at the wedding: “Were you silent or were you silenced?”

Also Read: OMG! Inside video of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding gets LEAKED

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are set to tie the knot on December 9 in a hush-hush ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The couple has gone the extra mile to keep their wedding away from the public eye; multiple reports claim that guests have not only been asked to not bring their phones to the festivities but also sign a non-disclosure agreement. Another report said that drones hovering above the venue will be shot down.

Also Read: WOW! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal leave Mumbai for their wedding in Rajasthan, spotted at the airport

Fan clubs widely shared a picture of a gift hamper with a letter believed to be sent by Vicky and Katrina to all their guests. However, there is no official confirmation. The note requested everyone to ‘Please leave (their) mobile phones in (their) respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies or events.

Credit: Hindustan Times


 

Tags TellyChakkar Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Bobby Deol Twitter posts Six Senses Fort TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Also See

Latest