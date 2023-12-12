OMG! Malaika Arora replies as her Security Person almost indulges in a fight with a fan; Read on to know more!

MUMBAI: Security personnel make sure fans and other individuals don't cross lines in public locations and frequently go with celebrities. We have seen numerous recordings of these security guards shoving people around to make sure the stars are safe and alright. A similar incident involving a fan attempting to grab photos with Malaika Arora was recently caught on the recording. Now, a similar video has appeared on social media.

Malaika's security guard can be seen dragging a fan and preventing him from getting pictures with the diva in the viral video. Malaika interrupts, "Photos lene do (let him take photos)," though. A popular paparazzi shared a video and wrote, “What a sweet gesture by malla, so considerate she is, She stopped her security and took the photo with her fan”.

Regarding her professional life, Malaika Arora is presently a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, a celebrity dance reality show, alongside Arshad Warsi and Farah Khan. Rithvik Dhanjani with Gauahar Khan as the host, it airs on Sony TV. Urvashi Dholakia, Shoaib Ibrahim, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Aamir Ali, Sangeeta Phogat, Rajiv Thakur, Adrija Sinha, Karuna Pandey, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Sreerama Chandra are among the contestants in the celebrity dance reality show.

Actor Arjun Kapoor is the person Malaika Arora is romantically involved with. Their relationship is popular. The couple is frequently observed together and never hesitates to show their affection for one another, even in public. Rumors about Malaika and Arjun's separation had previously gained attention after internet users noticed that the Bollywood actress had not liked or commented on Arjun's posts on social media. The two later denied breakup rumors.

Credits – News 18






