OMG! Manoj Bajpayee sheds light on Joram’s struggle amidst Animal success and slams Bollywood’s Box office obsession; Says ‘key responsibility has changed completely’

The actor said that they were aware of the consequences of a clash with Animal and Sam Bahadur in an interview. He claimed that because Joram is a comparatively a niche movie, only a specific amount of funding could be allocated for its promotion.
MUMBAI: In Devashish Makhija's film Joram, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub have won over movie buffs. The reviewers have praised the film greatly. However, because of Animal's obsession with the box office and Sam Bahadur's consistent success, it is having trouble finding an audience.

A week after these two highly anticipated films, Joram debuted in theaters. Bajpayee and Devashish Makhija used to work in Tandav and Bhonsle. The actor said that they were aware of the consequences of a clash with Animal and Sam Bahadur in an interview. He claimed that because Joram is a comparatively a niche movie, only a specific amount of funding could be allocated for its promotion.

He claimed that the makers were aware of Joram's influence. He claimed there was less of a need to make money off the film. Manoj Bajpayee talked about how the sacred value of storytelling in movies had been destroyed by an excessive amount of discussion about earnings at the box office. He claimed that individuals only fling numbers during movie discussions, which is inappropriate.

According to Manoj Bajpayee, even the average man talks about a movie's earnings these days. He was reported to have said, "They feel that if a film has collected Rs 100 crore or above, it’s a very good film and that it qualifies for all kinds of honours in this country."

Manoj Bajpayee further criticized his obsession with numbers by claiming that the only thing that filmmakers consider when trying to break box office records is marketing. The emphasis has now moved away from telling stories only.

Rather, they focus on convincing the audience that their movie is a hit from the start. He continued, "It’s like our key responsibility has changed completely." Zee Studios is the producer of Joram. The film explores oppression and rebellion and is a social drama.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywoodlife

About Author

