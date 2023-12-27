OMG! Mukesh Bhatt breaks silence about Triptii Dimri’s casting for Aashiqui 3, says 'I haven't even met this lady'

News about Triptii Dimri’s casting opposite Kartik Aaryan in Mukesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui 3 has come out. But when Mukesh Bhatt was asked about the casting closure, his response was vehement.
MUMBAI: News about Triptii Dimri’s casting opposite Kartik Aaryan in Mukesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui 3 has come out. But when Mukesh Bhatt was asked about the casting closure, his response was vehement. 

He said, “Rubbish! This is absolutely false. I have made it very clear that we are not casting until the script and the music are ready. But everyone wants to cash in on my popular Aashiqui franchise. This is unacceptable. I haven’t even met this lady.”

Mukesh Bhatt wants to make it clear once and for all that Aashiqui 3 is not happening until he is happy with the music. “The only name that has been finalized is Kartik Aaryan. Kartik and the music are the stars of Aashiqui 3. The rest will happen after we get the music in place, not before,” added the producer.

The first film in the Aashiqui franchise released in 1990 and it launched Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal. It was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The movie became a runaway musical hit and the two debutants became household names. 

The second movie, Aashiqui 2, starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor and it released many years later in 2013. That film, which was directed by Mohit Suri, also became a musical hit. Aashiqui 3 will be helmed by Anurag Basu.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Hungama 

