OMG! Netizens lash out at Salman Khan for THIS reason, see reactions

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted at the airport who left for Abu Dhabi for hosting IIFA 2022. Salman’s fans are going gaga over his handsome looks however, a few netizens aren’t happy with his behaviour towards a fan who gave him a gift and wanted a picture with the superstar.

A netizen commented, “Itna attitude laate kaha se hai ye.” Another netizen wrote, “Akad to aisi hai jaise pta nahi konsa Olympics jeet Liya ho.”

One more fan commented, “The way these Bollywood stars treat their fans is a shame. They need to learn a lesson or two from their south counterparts. I know they have their privacy. But you need not forget that you are stars because of fans like the ones in the video above.”

While a few netizens are not happy with Salman, his fans are loving his look. A fan commented, “My man is aging backwards.” One more fan wrote, “Bhai ka swag hi alag hai.”

Salman has interesting films lined up. He will be seen in movies like Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Tiger 3, and No Entry 2. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is slated to release in December this year, and Tiger 3 hits the big screens on Eid 2023.

