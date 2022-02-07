OMG! Netizens Troll Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan for the weirdest Reason! Read Inside!

MUMBAI: With the advent of Social Media, Public celebrities have become even more susceptible to trolling and judgment. Trolls and criticism are common among Bollywood celebs. Netizens find a reason to troll them with every stride they take and every action they make.

Bollywood Ex-Couple Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora are the latest celebs to catch the attention of the Twitterverse. Malla and Arbaaz married in 1998 but decided to divorce in 2016. A year later, the estranged couple was officially divorced. The couple, who split after 19 years of marriage, is unquestionably involved, co-parents.

However, the two remain the best co-parents to their son Arhaan Khan, who just left for higher education abroad. Malaika and Arbaaz were recently photographed reunited at the airport to see off their son.

When the video first appeared on the internet, it elicited a mixed response from users. Arbaaz Khan was also rumored to be inspecting Malaika Arora's b*tt, according to certain internet users. Well, it's not us, as evidenced by a few comments on the videos.

"When Malaika gets up from tying her shoelaces, he is obviously checking out her butt," one person said. "Arbaz was staring at Malaika," another added. "Faltoo folks," they say. Malaika Arora was also chastised by a Troll for' showing off' her body according to them because honestly there was nothing wrong in attire. "Malaika has to flaunt her a*s no matter how...," the comment said. "Kuch Nahi Mila to Beth k laces he band krlo," says the person.

Trolls can get malicious and hurtful, the best solution is to ignore the noise but also stand up to them when necessary.

Credits: Koimoi