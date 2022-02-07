Exclusive! Pratham Kunwar aka Kunal of Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet talks about the challenges he faces in playing a grey character, shares his happiness on returning back on the show, and reveals he would love to work with Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI: Pratham Kunwar is a known actor on television and he is known for his performance as a negative character in Guddan – Tumse Na Ho Payega. He was later seen as a positive character in Humkadam.

Currently, he will be seen in the serial Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet where he plays the grey character and soon he will be returning back to the show and the actor is excited about making a comeback on the show.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about the challenges he faces while playing Kunal, the one actor he dreams to work with, and much more.

What are the challenges you face while playing the character of Meet?

I don’t face many challenges while playing the show as in my earlier show Guddan – Tumse Na Ho Payega also I essayed a negative character so I knew the gist of playing a negative character. It gets interesting to play a character that is so different to you but once I understood the character and what my director wanted from me it was easy to shoot as Kunal.

How do you feel back returning on the show?

I want to thank all my fans for the love and support they gave me, as when I wasn’t seen on the show they kept messaging me and telling me to return on the show as they missed me and wanted me to come back so that I could expose Manushi and now I feel happy returning back on the show and so excited to shoot for the show again as its coming back home as the cast and crew have become family members.

Which is the one Dream role from Bollywood that you would like to play?

Would love to play Aamir Khan from 3 Idiots as that character is so inspiring, and anyone would want to play a character like him.

Who is the dream actor and director you would love to work with?

I would love to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rajkumar Irani.

Amitabh Bachchan is one actor I would love to work with, I am his biggest fan and hopefully, one day would work with him.

