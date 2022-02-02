EXCLUSIVE! Kumkum Bhagya's Vishal Solanki JOINS the cast of Ekta Kapoor's Parineeti on Colors Tv

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

Also read: Breaking: Sangita Ghosh to play the female lead in Ravi Dubey’s next?

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor has been the name behind numerous blockbuster shows, now she is back with the sixth season of Naagin and has an impressive lineup for the rest of the year. Now, the breaking news is that Ekta Kapoor is all set to launch her new show Parineeti which was initially titled as

Prem Bandini.

We had exclusively updated about Anchal Sahu, Ankur

Tiwari and Tanvi Dogra bagging the show. Now, the exclusive news is that Vishal Solanki joins the cast in the negative role opposite Anchal. Further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. We have seen Vishal in Kumkum Bhagya, Ek Nayi Pehchan, Laxmi Sadaiv Mangalam and more

According to the promo, the show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. Well, there isn't much revealed about the show but fans have already speculated the concept is similar to Arjit Taneja's Bahu Begum.

We are excited about the new show and you all?

Also read: Interesting! The audience wants these actresses to feature in Naagin 6

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com