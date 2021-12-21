Breaking: Sangita Ghosh to play the female lead in Ravi Dubey’s next?

MUMBAI: Popular couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta who turned producers with Colors’ show Udaariyaan which has become quite popular among the masses and is the no one show on the channel, are working on another show under their banner Dreamiyata for Colors This new show will also be shot in Chandigarh.

We hear that the show will be apparently on the lines of the famous film Baghban.

Our sources inform us that the show will most likely star talented actress Sangita Ghosh as the female lead.

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Angad Maan aka Karan V Grover's track to wrap in Colors' Udaariyaan?)

Sangita has been part of the entertainment industry for decades now. She has made a mark in the industry with her character portrayal as Pammi in Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand.

Sangita made a comeback with Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara and was later seen in shows like Parvarrish 2, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh and Divya Drishti.

We could not get through Sangita to confirm the news.

TellyChakkar will soon update our readers with further developments. Stay tuned.