OMG! Netizens troll Raj Kundra brutally for his distasteful tweets, say "Porn Kundra has always been a creep"

MUMBAI: The ED has launched an anti-money-laundering investigation into an alleged pornographic films case in which businessman Raj Kundra and others were arrested by the Mumbai Police crime branch in 2021. The federal agency has filed a complaint under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after studying police first information reports (FIRs) and subsequent charge sheets.

Before this, Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj made quite some headlines for his infamous p*rnographic video case, which he had called ‘a witch hunt’. Now amidst all this mishap, three old tweets by Kundra are now going viral amongst the netizens.

It so happens that back in April 2012 Raj Kundra had tweeted some explicit jokes on Twitter which are now going viral. The businessman is getting bashed by the netizens on Reddit for the same amidst the latest ED case reports. One of those jokes read, “Husbd came 2 bed wid Cetzine, Asprin,Combi Water Wife-wats this? H:4 ur cold,acidity& headache W:but i have nothing H:Ok, then lets have s*x!” Another one read, “why was Newton shocked to see a ? N*ked Girl????? Think??? Because something started Moving Upwards which was against the Law of Gravity!”

The third joke by Raj Kundra was forwarded by actress Pooja Hegde herself, which read, ‘Hahahahahaha. JOKE OF THE DAY!! rofl “@TheRajKundra: If a man fxxx’s a man, he’s called “GAY” If a man fxxx’s 11 men, he’s called “GAYLE”.”

Reacting to the tweets, netizens have so shared their views.

One netizen said, “To avoid him Shilpa started doing reality shows.”

While another Netizen said, “This is like some Santa Banta jokes which was prevalent pre-internet era.”

One commented, “The 2nd tweet is a joke on marital rape????”

While the second commented, “Meme account hota toh samajh ata but ye hai kya”

Meanwhile, Kundra's lawyer, Advocate Prashant Patil has issued a statement. He stated that they have not yet received any intimation from the Enforcement Directorate. He added that Raj Kundra would provide his complete co-operation in the matter, whenever he's approached.

While there is no confirmation on when Kundra will be summoned, a report stated that the ED may start questioning next week. Many people have been involved in the adult films racket case, including Kundra, who have been accused of cheating aspiring models and actors with the promise of offering roles in web series or Bollywood films.

