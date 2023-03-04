OMG! Netizens troll Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and husband Anand Ahuja on their latest appearance in the city; check out

Recently, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were spotted at the airport and netizens didn’t take kindly to their attire. While some trolled them for their clothes, some netizens implied that Anand was looking older than Sonam.
MUMBAI :

Once you become a public figure or celebrity, a major part of your life is under the people’s scrutiny who notice everything about you and want to know the happenings in your life. Not all of it is healthy and when there is trolling involved, netizens react rampantly to celebrities’ appearances.

Being spotted in different parts of the city; cafes, gyms, meeting friends, going to the airport is something that the audience likes to watch and know what their favorite celebrities are up to.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were spotted at the airport and netizens didn’t take kindly to their attire. They were papped and while some trolled them for their clothes, some netizens implied that Anand was looking older than Sonam.

Check out the posts here:

As we saw, the public is very critical of  everything the celebrities are up to, from following their fashion trends to even criticizing it at times.

Sonam married Anand in 2018 and they have been happy since. The couple also embraced parenthood when they welcomed their son Vayu in 2022.

