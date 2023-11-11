OMG! Palak Tiwari gets trolled for not sparing money to a beggar, check out the comments

Palak Tiwari, daughter of popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari, often remains in the news, be it for her alleged relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan or when she becomes a target of trolls. Now, a video of the Bijlee Bijlee girl is doing rounds on the internet, following which she has become a target of trolls again.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 11/11/2023 - 16:28
movie_image: 
PALAK TIWARI

MUMBAI : Palak Tiwari, daughter of popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari, often remains in the news, be it for her alleged relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan or when she becomes a target of trolls. 

Also read - Really! Did Ibrahim Ali Khan tightly hug rumored girlfriend Palak Tiwari? Check out viral video

Now, a video of the Bijlee Bijlee girl is doing rounds on the internet, following which she has become a target of trolls again. In the video, she can be seen coming out of a shop in Mumbai, after which a lady beggar wearing a burqa comes close to her and asks for money. 

Palak's reply to her has become the main attraction of the viral video. Palak can be heard saying ''cash nahi hai mere pass (I don't have cash). I am sorry,'' and walked away.

In the video, Palak can be seen wearing a white kurti and has a handbag on her shoulder.

Soon after her video went viral on the internet, netizens began to troll her in the comment section and some of these reactions are way too hilarious. 

One user wrote, ''Will spare crores of rupees but will never help a poor.'' Another one wrote, ''Thank God aunty didn't reply saying 'Koi ni beta, UPI kar do.'' A third user commented, ''Dhai kilo ka purse kyu.'' A fourth netizen wrote, ''Purse me lipstick hoga.'

Most of the social media users trolled Palak for her gesture towards the beggar but a few also wrote in favour of her. One user commented, ''God has given hands and legs. And these people don't work... Those who are actually physically handicapped should be given to them.''

Also read - Really! Did Ibrahim Ali Khan tightly hug rumored girlfriend Palak Tiwari? Check out viral video

On the work front, Palak Tiwari will next feature in Siddhant Kumar Sachdev's directorial The Virgin Tree. The film will also feature Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy and Sunny Singh in key roles.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - India TV 

Palak Tiwari Bijlee Bijlee Hardy Sandhu Ibrahim Ali Khan KisiKa Bhai Kisiki Jaan Bollywood  tellychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 11/11/2023 - 16:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Vanshaj: What! DJ feels insulted as Yuvika returns to Mahajan house
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible: OMG! Pushpa accused of having a romantic relationship with Jugal
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Congratulations: Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary celebrate as their little one Divisha turns a year older!
MUMBAI : Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are one of the most popular couples of the entertainment industry.The...
Dhruv Tara: Woah! Dhruv and Tara eventually meet
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Woah! Vandana and Manoj hide family issues in front of Sakhi
MUMBAI :     ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on...
What! Raghav loses his ring in Pashmina's room
MUMBAI : Pashminna is shattered to learn that Raghav left Kashmir without informing her. A romantic drama television...
Recent Stories
Amritpal Singh
Wow! Check out this inside picture from Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali bash
Latest Video
Related Stories
Amritpal Singh
Wow! Check out this inside picture from Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali bash
SWARA
Must read! Swara Bhasker keeps her Diwali celebrations low-key, keeping daughter Raabiyaa's well-being in mind, read more
JR NTR
What! Jr NTR to shoot his action scenes in War 2 without body doubles in January
preet singh
Gorgeous! This gorgeous Diwali avatar of Rakul Preet Singh will really make your day, check it out
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Really! Did Ibrahim Ali Khan tightly hug rumored girlfriend Palak Tiwari? Check out viral video
Mukesh
What! Mukesh Bhatt rubbishes the rumours of Tara Sutaria being considered opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3