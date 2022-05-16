OMG! Paresh Rawal will do Hera Phera 3 for THIS whopping amount, deets inside

MUMBAI: The cult comedy Hera Pheri has made a special place in the hearts of the audiences. Fans of this movie are hoping for a new sequel. Paresh Rawal has managed to win hearts with his exceptional performance as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte or Babu Bhaiya in Priyadarshan's film Hera Pheri. Well, recently actor Paresh Rawal has spoken about Hera Pheri sequel.

“If you ask me honestly, there is no excitement left in me for any of my characters unless it is put in a different backdrop. If I have to do the same thing again, usi prakar ki dhoti pehenke, chashme lagake chalna hai, except for money, of course, I will charge a bomb! So apart from money, there will be no joy for me,” Paresh Rawal was quoted saying.

He further added, “If we are coming up with a sequel of Hera Pheri after so many years, with the same old ghisa-pita jokes, it will not work. It should evolve and only then I will be excited about it. Otherwise, wahi chabaya hua niwala firse chabana hai, it will not give that excitement to me.”

The on-screen chemistry of Paresh, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty kept audiences hooked to the screen. Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri was made in 2000, it was followed by Phir Hera Pheri in 2006. On the work front, Paresh was last seen in Sharmaji Namkeen. The actor will be seen next in Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan.

Credit: BollywoodLife



