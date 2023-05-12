OMG! Photos of Aamir Khan with Vishnu Vishal in a rescue boat during the Chennai floods go viral

Aamir Khan was rescued from a flooded location in Chennai after the city was hit by floods. The Bollywood actor was seen seated in a rescue boat with Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal and others affected by the flood.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 12/05/2023 - 18:13
movie_image: 
AAMIR KHAN

MUMBAI : Aamir Khan was rescued from a flooded location in Chennai after the city was hit by floods. The Bollywood actor was seen seated in a rescue boat with Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal and others affected by the flood. In the photos going viral, Aamir and Vishnu were seen getting help from the rescue officers. They even posed for a few photos after they were given a safe location to rest.

Also read - Oh No! Aamir Khan gets massively trolled as he looks drunk and trips in front of paps after an event

The photos were shared by Vishnu Vishal on X, previously known as Twitter. He said, “Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded. Rescue operations have started in Karapakkam. Saw 3 boats functioning already. Great work by TN govt in such testing times. Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly.”

Vishnu had previously revealed that he was stuck in his house in Chennai with no electricity and network. He also revealed that water had entered his house. Sharing photos of the devastation, Vishnu wrote, “Water is entering my house and the level is rising badly in Karapakkam. I have called for help. No electricity, no wifi, No phone signal, Nothing. Only on terrace at a particular point i get some signal. Lets hope i and so many here get some help I can feel for people all over chennai.”

For the unversed, torrential rain triggered by the cyclone has wreaked havoc upon Tamil Nadu, with Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, and Thiruvallur districts bearing the brunt of the downpour. Most parts of Chennai are currently submerged in water, with heavy inundation in low-lying areas, even as civic agency personnel were involved in clearing the stagnant water. In some areas, cars were seen floating on waterlogged roads.

Also read - Exclusive! Has Aamir Khan signed his next film? Here’s what the actor has to say

Tamil actors Suriya and Karthi have announced an initial donation of Rs 10 lakhs that will go to helping in any kind of relief aid required. The distribution is said to be done through their fan clubs.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - News18 
 

Aamir Khan Chennai Tamil Vishnu Vishal karapakkam South Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 12/05/2023 - 18:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kya Baat Hai! Dipika Kakkar reveals what items are there in the special food box that Salman Khan sends during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode for contestants
MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars who has a massive fan following. The actress got her...
Shocking! Armaan Malik gets slammed for calling Ranbir Kapoor by calling him 'Best Actor' in Animal
MUMBAI : After Animal, singer Armaan Malik referred to Ranbir Kapoor as "the best actor of our generation" on Twitter...
Wow! Temptation Island: Karan Kundrra advice and supports Neha Anand after she got heartbroken
MUMBAI : Currently, Temptation Island is a hot topic of discussion as participants go above and beyond to make friends...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh no! Armaan's marriages within Abhira shocks Ruhi
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
OMG! Photos of Aamir Khan with Vishnu Vishal in a rescue boat during the Chennai floods go viral
MUMBAI : Aamir Khan was rescued from a flooded location in Chennai after the city was hit by floods. The Bollywood...
Dunki: Whoa! Vicky Kaushal’s character Sukhi to commit suicide in the Shahrukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu starrer? Fans have some theories
MUMBAI : The much awaited film Dunki will soon hit the big screens. The film’s trailer was released today and it is...
Recent Stories
Armaan Malik
Shocking! Armaan Malik gets slammed for calling Ranbir Kapoor by calling him 'Best Actor' in Animal
Latest Video
Related Stories
Armaan Malik
Shocking! Armaan Malik gets slammed for calling Ranbir Kapoor by calling him 'Best Actor' in Animal
Dunki
Dunki: Whoa! Vicky Kaushal’s character Sukhi to commit suicide in the Shahrukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu starrer? Fans have some theories
sharad kelkar
Congratulations! Sharad Kelkar and wife Keerti Kelkar post a cute picture on the occasion of their 19th wedding anniversary, check the deets inside
Nikhil Mehta
Exclusive! Boyz and Phone Bhoot actor Nikhil Mehta to be seen in Luv Ranjan’s next
Randeep Hooda
Wow! Randeep Hooda shares the inside video from his wedding with Lin Laishram, we really cannot take our eyes off the lovely couple
janhvi kapoor
Spotted! Janhvi Kapoor spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, check out the pictures inside