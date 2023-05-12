OMG! Photos of Aamir Khan with Vishnu Vishal in a rescue boat during the Chennai floods go viral

MUMBAI : Aamir Khan was rescued from a flooded location in Chennai after the city was hit by floods. The Bollywood actor was seen seated in a rescue boat with Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal and others affected by the flood. In the photos going viral, Aamir and Vishnu were seen getting help from the rescue officers. They even posed for a few photos after they were given a safe location to rest.

The photos were shared by Vishnu Vishal on X, previously known as Twitter. He said, “Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded. Rescue operations have started in Karapakkam. Saw 3 boats functioning already. Great work by TN govt in such testing times. Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly.”

Vishnu had previously revealed that he was stuck in his house in Chennai with no electricity and network. He also revealed that water had entered his house. Sharing photos of the devastation, Vishnu wrote, “Water is entering my house and the level is rising badly in Karapakkam. I have called for help. No electricity, no wifi, No phone signal, Nothing. Only on terrace at a particular point i get some signal. Lets hope i and so many here get some help I can feel for people all over chennai.”

For the unversed, torrential rain triggered by the cyclone has wreaked havoc upon Tamil Nadu, with Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, and Thiruvallur districts bearing the brunt of the downpour. Most parts of Chennai are currently submerged in water, with heavy inundation in low-lying areas, even as civic agency personnel were involved in clearing the stagnant water. In some areas, cars were seen floating on waterlogged roads.

Tamil actors Suriya and Karthi have announced an initial donation of Rs 10 lakhs that will go to helping in any kind of relief aid required. The distribution is said to be done through their fan clubs.

