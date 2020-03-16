OMG! PIL filed against Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha in the Kolkata High Court, details inside

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha turned out to be a disaster as the film has not seen growth in box office collections. While the boycott calls on social media seemed like an added factor in lackluster performance at the box office. Now, a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) has now been filed against Laal Singh Chaddha in the Kolkata High Court citing peace disorder and urging a complete ban on the film in Bengal.

According to Live Law India, "BJP leader and lawyer, Nazia Ilahi Khan has moved the High Court stating that the situation in the state is extremely volatile in relation to any religious issue. In this regard and to substantiate her arguments, the petitioner has referred to some of the recent instances when the state came under a critical situation."

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the female lead with Mona Singh playing the role of Aamir Khan’s mother. South actor Naga Chaitanya made his Bollywood debut with this movie.

