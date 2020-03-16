OMG! PIL filed against Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha in the Kolkata High Court, details inside

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha that features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the female lead failed to attract the audience since its release and now a PIL has been filed in the Kolkata High Court to stop screening the film

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 13:56
movie_image: 
OMG! PIL filed against Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha in the Kolkata High Court, details inside

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha turned out to be a disaster as the film has not seen growth in box office collections. While the boycott calls on social media seemed like an added factor in lackluster performance at the box office. Now, a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) has now been filed against Laal Singh Chaddha in the Kolkata High Court citing peace disorder and urging a complete ban on the film in Bengal.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Check out the shocking common factor between Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor

According to Live Law India, "BJP leader and lawyer, Nazia Ilahi Khan has moved the High Court stating that the situation in the state is extremely volatile in relation to any religious issue. In this regard and to substantiate her arguments, the petitioner has referred to some of the recent instances when the state came under a critical situation."

Also Read: Aamir Khan: I don't believe in perfection

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the female lead with Mona Singh playing the role of Aamir Khan’s mother. South actor Naga Chaitanya made his Bollywood debut with this movie.

Credit: Bollywood Hungama

TellyChakkar B006Fllywood movies Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha Kolkata HC PIL Kareena Kapoor Khan Mona Singh Naga Chaitanya
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 13:56

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anandi Baa Aur Emily: Exclusive! Emily won the challenge with the help of Lord Krishna
MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Oh No! Yuvan humiliates Banni in front of everyone, Hemant comes to help
MUMBAI: Banni Chow Home Delivery, Star Plus latest offering has gripped the audiences’ attention ever since the show...
Imlie: Exclusive! Malini instigates Chenni against Imlie, Imlie gets pregnant again, how will Aryan react?
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
AUDIENCE VERDICT! Udaariyaan has completely turned into a REVENGE DRAMA before the leap hits
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
WOAH! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fame Kartik Aaryan to share the screen space with Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna for an upcoming project, details inside
MUMBAI: After the superhit Box Office success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently busy...
OMG! PIL filed against Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha in the Kolkata High Court, details inside
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha turned out to be a disaster as the film has not seen growth in box office...
Recent Stories
WOAH! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2fame Kartik Aaryan to share the screen space with Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna for an upcoming project,
WOAH! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fame Kartik Aaryan to share the screen space with Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna for an upcoming project, details inside
Latest Video