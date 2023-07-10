OMG! Priyanka Chopra wants to protect her nieces amid the Sophie Turner - Joe Jonas divorce

MUMBAI: The news of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas heading for a split came as a shock to many. It seems incompatibility is the main reason for the separation. There is a seven year age gap between the two. It seems Joe Jonas was keen to focus more on the family but the actress wished to pursue her career as well.

This is reportedly the main reason for the split. The people who are in trouble are the common friends of the two. As per Life & Style, Priyanka Chopra who is married to Nick Jonas is caught in the cross fire. She is very close to Sophie Turner as well. The actress is having a tough time dealing with it.

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner love one another like sisters. It seems she adores her nieces, Willa and Delphine as well. She wants to maintain her relationship with them. But given that the split is so acrimonious, she is unsure of what to do.

A source told Life & Style that while Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had many separate friends, some of them are stuck in the mess. It should be noted that Priyanka Chopra even skipped the marriage of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha.

A source told Life & Style that Priyanka and Sophie were very close. In fact, at a time, Sophie felt that even Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra would move to London to be with Joe and her. The source was quoted as saying, "Priyanka loves Sophie and her nieces and doesn’t want to do anything to jeopar­dise them being in her life."

In September 2023, the couple formally announced their separation. Their public note read: Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.

But more shocking details tumbled out later on. People from Sophie Turner's side claimed that Joe Jonas withheld the passports of his daughters so that they could not go to England to be with Sophie.

Now, their lawyers will start a four-day mediation to settle the divorce and how to plan parenting for Willa and Delphine, the two little girls.

