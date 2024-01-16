OMG! Radhika Madan’s face looks different at a recent event, netizens react “Another surgery gone wrong”

MUMBAI: Radhika Madan is one of the few actresses who has successfully entered the film industry after having a significant TV career. As Ishaani, the actress made her TV debut on Colors' Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. She appeared on screen next to Shakti Arora. The actress has forayed into the filmy world a while ago and captured many hearts. The actress was recently seen at an event looking quite different.

Recently a reddit user noticed that the Kuttey actress’s face looked quite different. Many commented that she has gone under the knife to transform her face and is practically looking quite different that what she used to earlier. A user posted her old picture where she looks quite different. Take a look;

The next set of pictures is from an event where she wore an ivory colored gown with her hair pulled back and subtle makeup. Take a look at her pictures looking quite different here;

Netizens are quite miffed by her look. One wrote, “How is this the same person? ft. Radhika Madan. Plastic Surgery - Doctor gives what God doesn't give you. I don’t understand why they do this to themselves! She was such a pretty face! What do you think she had done?” Another commented, “Masseter Botox working it’s magic". One wrote, "Another surgery gone wrong.”

Check out the comments;



Once Radhika spoke about being judged for her looks and weight saying, “Koi kabhi khush nahi ho sakta. When I gained weight for Pataakha, I gained about 12 kilos for Pataakha. I was shamed at that point. When I lost weight for Angrezi, I was shamed at that point. When I did Shiddat, when I was heavier than this, I was shamed then and if I have lost weight or whatever it I’m shamed. So, I’m like woh kabhi khush nahi ho sakte koi bhi. I feel people seen in you what they see in themselves. And agar mein fit feel kar rahi hu kisi bhi size mein, healthy feel kar rahi hu aur meri energy levels ache hai, mere reports wagera sab kuch sahi hai, then I’m happy. I’m not chasing any shape or size. I just want to be happy. If I’m ok with myself, I’m happy.”

What are your thoughts on Radhika's latest look? Tell us in the comments below.

