OMG! Ram Gopal Varma lodges complaint against activist Kolikapudi Sreenivasa Rao for offering Rupees 1 Crore bounty on his head

Ram Gopal Varma lodged a complaint online on Tuesday and in person on Wednesday with the Andhra Pradesh police against activist Kolikapudi Sreenivasa Rao.
MUMBAI: Ram Gopal Varma lodged a complaint online on Tuesday and in person on Wednesday with the Andhra Pradesh police against activist Kolikapudi Sreenivasa Rao. He shared clips from a live television debate hosted by TV5, in which Kolikapudi offers a bounty of ₹1 crore to whoever beheads the director.

In the clips shared by RGV on his X account, Kolikapudi can be heard criticising the filmmaker's upcoming film and saying, “If someone brings Ram Gopal Varma’s head, I will pay him one crore rupees.” The anchor looks shocked before he says, “Please sir, you withdraw your words.”

Even as the activist tries to repeat what he has said, the anchor insists, “No sir, we need to follow the law, please withdraw your words.” However, Kolikapudi says, “Nothing is bigger to me than society, not even myself.” The comments were made while discussing the film Vyooham, which supposedly revolves around the politics of Andhra Pradesh.

In the same interview, the activist also said, “I challenge him to make films like this on a minority community. He will be burnt to death at his home. Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan's fans should also not allow RGV to roam free anywhere for always badmouthing their favourite stars. I am also a fan of Chiranjeevi and I take offence.”

Sharing the clips on his X account, RGV tagged the Andhra Pradesh police, requesting them to treat his tweets as an official complaint. He wrote, “Dear ⁦@APPOLICE100, this kolikapudi Sreenivasrao gave contract of ₹1 crore to kill me and he was cleverly aided by anchor called Samba of TV 5 channel who together facilitated him to repeat the contract killing on me 3 times. Please treat this as my official complaint.”

Adding that Kolikapudi has openly offered a bounty on his head, he also called out the TV5 channel anchor and owner for allegedly egging him on. He wrote, “I am officially launching a police complaint against Kolikapudi Sreenivasarao for giving out MONETARY CONTRACT to KILL and also against the anchor Sambasiva Rao and the owner B R Naidu for wilfully facilitating the BEHEADING KILL CONTRACT.”

On Wednesday, he provided an update that he filed a complaint in person at the DGP’s office in Vijyawada. He also shared a picture of him filing the complaint, posing for a picture with a police officer.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 


    
 

