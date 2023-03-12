OMG! Ranbir Kapoor made shocking revelations about THIS he regrets most being Rishi Kapoor’s son; Says 'I wish I could be more...'

Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: One of Bollywood's most gifted actors is Ranbir Kapoor. With his acting prowess, attractive appearance, good manners, and other attributes, the actor never misses an opportunity to captivate his fans. In his private life, Ranbir is wed to Alia Bhatt, and the two of them are proud parents to Raha Kapoor, their darling child. In his career, Ranbir is getting ready for the release of Animal, in which he stars with Rashmika Mandanna, the country's favorite. So even though Ranbir has been revealing some previously unheard stories regarding his personal life over the past few days, the same thing kept happening.

(Also read: Shocking! Rashmika Mandanna allegedly duped of Rs 80 Lakhs by her Manager, actress fires him)

Ranbir Kapoor made an appearance in Hyderabad on November 27, 2023, to promote his forthcoming movie, Animal. Ranbir Kapoor discussed his sentiments regarding the death of his father, Rishi Kapoor, during their conversation.

According to him, a child who loses a parent always feels as though they haven't spent enough time with them. Speaking further on the subject, Ranbir stated, "I lost my father in the last few years and I think everyone who loses a parent, they always feel they never spent enough time with them.”

Further into the interview, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his relationship with his late father and actor Rishi Kapoor, taking the audience on a nostalgic trip through his past. Speaking on the subject, Ranbir said that he had always observed his father working hard, putting in two or three shifts a day, as he was growing up.

Even though Riddhima and Ranbir have always held Rishi Kapoor in the highest regard, Ranbir claimed that they have never had a cordial relationship characterized by sitting down and having an honest conversation. Speaking more about it, Ranbir stated that it's one of his greatest regrets in life and that he wishes he could have a closer relationship with his father.

Ranbir elaborated further, saying, "While I was growing up, my father was very busy, he was shooting most of the time, double shifts-triple shifts he was traveling everywhere so somewhere we’ve always seen him with a lot of love and respect but there was not a really friendly relationship between us. We couldn’t just sit and chat, and I really have that one regret in my life I wish I could be friends with my father. I wish I could share more with him, which is one regret I always live with."

Ranbir Kapoor spoke candidly about the death of his father, Rishi Kapoor, in a previous interview. The actor stated that losing one's parents is undoubtedly the most devastating experience a youngster can have. Ranbir went on to say that while he was raised to be strong, he still doesn't grasp the loss of his father. Speaking further about the subject, Ranbir disclosed that he never told anyone not even himself about the death of his father.

(Also read: Woah! Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna fuel dating rumours by twining in black; Fan says ‘Pyaar kiya koi chori nahin ki…’ )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit:- Bollywoodshaadis

Rashmika Mandanna Animal PUSHPA Tamil Telugu Malayalam South Mission Majnu Bollywood PUSHPA Pushpa: The Rise Pushpa The Rule Allu Arjun Bobby Deol Anil Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor TellyChakkar
About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/03/2023 - 23:00

